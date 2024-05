A 36-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at Pallichantha in Pallipuram near Cherthala on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Ambili of Pallipuram. Rajesh stabbed her on the road at Pallichantha reportedly following a family dispute. Ambili who sustained serious injuries in the attack was rushed to a private hospital in Cherthala, but her life could not be saved. After the attack, Rajesh escaped from the scene.

