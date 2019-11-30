Man stabs wife to death, injures self

A 52-year-old man stabbed his wife to death at Meenadam near Pambady in Kottayam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Saramma, alias Elsi, 49 .

Joy has been admitted to Government Medical College hospital with serious injuries after he injured himself.

The incident was reported at Malikappady near Meendam around 2.30 p.m. following a dispute between the couple.

The accused, a daily wage worker, picked up an argument with his wife over the phone calls received by her and in a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife, the police said.

The accused was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital where his condition continues to be critical.