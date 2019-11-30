Kerala

Man stabs wife to death, injures self

more-in

A 52-year-old man stabbed his wife to death at Meenadam near Pambady in Kottayam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Saramma, alias Elsi, 49 .

Joy has been admitted to Government Medical College hospital with serious injuries after he injured himself.

The incident was reported at Malikappady near Meendam around 2.30 p.m. following a dispute between the couple.

The accused, a daily wage worker, picked up an argument with his wife over the phone calls received by her and in a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife, the police said.

The accused was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital where his condition continues to be critical.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 11:33:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-stabs-wife-to-death-injures-self/article30126297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY