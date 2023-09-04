Man stabs mother, wife, daughter

September 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A man tried to end his life after stabbing his wife, his mother and his daughter at Pattambi on Monday. All the four have been admitted to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna. The condition of two of them was serious.

Sajeev, 35, from Keezhayur, attacked his wife Atira, 30, mother Sarojini, 57, and his daughter Aswana, 8, with a knife. Police said that he was suffering from mental illness.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056)

