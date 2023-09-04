HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man stabs mother, wife, daughter

September 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man tried to end his life after stabbing his wife, his mother and his daughter at Pattambi on Monday. All the four have been admitted to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna. The condition of two of them was serious.

Sajeev, 35, from Keezhayur, attacked his wife Atira, 30, mother Sarojini, 57, and his daughter Aswana, 8, with a knife. Police said that he was suffering from mental illness.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.