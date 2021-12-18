Kerala

Man stabs friend to death at Puthuppally

A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death at Puthuppally, near Kayamkulam, on Friday night.

According to the Kayamkulam police, the deceased was identified as Harikrishnan of Puthuppally. The police have taken Jomon, a friend of the deceased, into custody in connection with the case.

The police said the incident happened around 11.30 p.m. during celebrations marking the wedding anniversary of Jomon.

“The celebrations were arranged at the house of Jomon’s wife.

He had an altercation with his mother-in-law and Harikrishnan questioned it. It snowballed into a scuffle and Jomon attacked Harikrishnan with a weapon,” said an official.

Though Harikrishnan was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved.


