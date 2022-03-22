Man stabs brother to death

KASARAGOD

The Badiadaku police arrested a 38-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his brother to death in an inebriated condition at Uppaligae here on Monday night.

According to the police, Rajesh D’Souza was arrested for the murder of 42-year-old Thomas D’Souza, who is a resident of Maniyampara near Uppaligae in Kasaragod. The incident took place outside the victim’s house at 10.30 p.m. after a quarrel broke out between the brothers over a family matter. Both were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

In the incident, their relative Wilfred D’Souza, who tried to intervene, suffered injuries and was later admitted to the Kannur District Medical College Hospital.

When the family members raised an alarm, the neighbours rushed Mr. Thomas to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police, who carried out an inquiry, registered a case and arrested Rajesh.