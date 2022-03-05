Man stabbed to death

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death at Kechery in the wee hours on Friday. The deceased was identified as Firoz of Karuppam House, Kechery.

Two persons barged into his rented house at Pannithadam Road at Kechery and stabbed him in the stomach. Though Firoz was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

A worker at the fish market at Kechery, Firoz was an accused in a cheating case.