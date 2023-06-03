Man stabbed to death in Kasaragod

June 03, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 40-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother following a family dispute at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod on Saturday.

According to the police, Prabhakara Nonda of Kalayi was killed by his brother Jayaram Nonda. The accused is absconding.

Prabhakara died after sustaining multiple stab wounds in the neck and chest, the police said.

Kasaragod Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Sudhakaran and Special Branch DySP Manoj inspected the scene of the alleged crime.

