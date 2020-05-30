Man stabbed to death in drunken brawl

A man was stabbed to death during a drunken brawl at Tanur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shihabuddin from Thalakkadathur.

Another man was admitted to the Government District Hospital at Tirur with serious injuries.

The police said Shihabuddin was drinking with K. Rahul, Sufiyan, and Ahsan, under a railway culvert near Tanur when the quarrel took place.

Shihabuddin died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Ahsan was grievously injured and was admitted to the District Hospital, Tirur.