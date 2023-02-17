ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabbed to death at Mavelikara

February 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at Mullikulangara, near Mavelikara, on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sajesh, 37, of Kollam. He had been residing at his wife’s house at Umbernadu.

The police said the victim was returning from anboli festival when he was attacked by Vinod, a resident of Umbernadu. Sajesh died on the way to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators suspect personal enmity led to murder. The police have launched a search for Vinod who is absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US