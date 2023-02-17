HamberMenu
Man stabbed to death at Mavelikara

February 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at Mullikulangara, near Mavelikara, on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sajesh, 37, of Kollam. He had been residing at his wife’s house at Umbernadu.

The police said the victim was returning from anboli festival when he was attacked by Vinod, a resident of Umbernadu. Sajesh died on the way to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Investigators suspect personal enmity led to murder. The police have launched a search for Vinod who is absconding.

