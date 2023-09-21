ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabbed to death after fight over lottery ticket

September 21, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday at Thevalakkara, allegedly following a dispute over the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery ticket. The deceased has been identified as Devadas and the police have taken his friend Ajith into custody. According to the Thekkumbhagam police, they had jointly bought a ticket which Ajith was keeping and an altercation after the announcement of results led to the incident. Both are woodcutters and they were in an inebriated state when Devadas was attacked, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US