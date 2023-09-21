Man stabbed to death after fight over lottery ticket

September 21, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death on Wednesday at Thevalakkara, allegedly following a dispute over the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery ticket. The deceased has been identified as Devadas and the police have taken his friend Ajith into custody. According to the Thekkumbhagam police, they had jointly bought a ticket which Ajith was keeping and an altercation after the announcement of results led to the incident. Both are woodcutters and they were in an inebriated state when Devadas was attacked, said the police.