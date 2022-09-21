Man, son killed in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A man and his son were killed in an accident at Kappumchal near Panamaram in the district on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Subair, 42, and Midhlag, 12, of Mundodan, Perumthatta, here. The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. when Subair and his son were returning to their rented house at Mananchira near Aram Mile on a scooter. When Subair was trying to overtake a vehicle near the old village office at Kappumchal, the scooter was hit by a KSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction, police sources said.