Man and his son were killed in a head-on collision between two cars near Nellunni at Mattanur on (July 20) Saturday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Nawaz, 40, and his son Yaseen, 7, both residents of Pariyaram. The incident occurred around 12 a.m., while Nawaz and his family were returning home from a wedding ceremony.

His wife, Hazira, and siblings of Yaseen, Rizan and Fathima, sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.

