Man, son hacked to death; neighbour arrested 

November 29, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A 62-year-man and his son were stabbed to death at Cherpu on Monday night. The dead were identified as Chandran Panangad, who was residing near Pallissery temple and his son, 32-year-old Jithin Kumar.

The police arrested their neighbour Velappan, 59, in connection with the murder.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday night. Jithin Kumar, an employee in an electronics shop, was fitting a speaker in their car on the road near their house. Their neighbour Velappan, who came in an inebriated state on the way, questioned it. He had an altercation with Chandran and Jithin Kumar. Following this, Velappan went home and returned with a knife and stabbed both.

Though Chandran and Jithin Kumar, who were injured critically, were rushed to hospital, their lives could not be saved.

