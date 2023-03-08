ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son found dead in house

March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his three-year-old son were found dead in their house at Vellangallur in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

While the child’s body was found in a bucket of water, the father was found hanging in the store room near the kitchen of the house. The deceased were Binoy Madampath, 48, of Thumpur and his son Abhijit Krishna.

The police suspect that Binoy killed his son and ended his life. Binoy was a lottery vendor. He was suffering from some cardiac problems and was living with the support of a pacemaker. Abhijit had some speech problems. It is reported that they were having some financial issues too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened when Binoy’s wife Mini and their elder son were sleeping in the house. When his wife woke up in the morning she couldn’t find the child, who was sleeping near her, and Binoy.

During the search she found her husband hanging near the kitchen. The local people, who reached after hearing Mini’s screaming for help, found the baby in a bucket of water.

Suicide Prevention helpline - 9152987821

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US