Man, son found dead in house

March 08, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his three-year-old son were found dead in their house at Vellangallur in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

While the child’s body was found in a bucket of water, the father was found hanging in the store room near the kitchen of the house. The deceased were Binoy Madampath, 48, of Thumpur and his son Abhijit Krishna.

The police suspect that Binoy killed his son and ended his life. Binoy was a lottery vendor. He was suffering from some cardiac problems and was living with the support of a pacemaker. Abhijit had some speech problems. It is reported that they were having some financial issues too.

The incident happened when Binoy’s wife Mini and their elder son were sleeping in the house. When his wife woke up in the morning she couldn’t find the child, who was sleeping near her, and Binoy.

During the search she found her husband hanging near the kitchen. The local people, who reached after hearing Mini’s screaming for help, found the baby in a bucket of water.

Suicide Prevention helpline - 9152987821

