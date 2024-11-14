ADVERTISEMENT

Man, son electrocuted by illegal power trap for boars in Kerala’s Palakkad

Published - November 14, 2024 10:18 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his son were electrocuted by an illegal power trap set up for wild boars at Walayar, near Palakkad, in Kerala on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) evening.

Mohanan, 65, from Attappallam, and his son Anirudh, 21, were electrocuted from a 100-metre-long power trap set at their farm.

At first, Mohanan fell after accidentally hitting the power line while trying to divert water into the farmland. Anirudh was presumed to have arrived on hearing his father’s accident.

The police said they started an investigation into the incident.

The bodies were later shifted to the government district hospital.

