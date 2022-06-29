Man, son drown in pond

A man and his son drowned in a pond at Vattapoyil near Eachur on Wednesday morning.

The police identified the deceased as as P.P. Shaji, 45, of Eachur and Jyothiradithya, 15.

The incident happened when Shaji took his son to the pond at Panniyode to teach him swimming.

Shaji was the manager of Eachur Cooperative Bank. Fire and police personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies.