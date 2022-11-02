Man, son die as car falls into well in Kannur

A man and his son died after their car fell into a well at their house at Nellikunnu in Alakode, Kannur, on Wednesday morning. While Mathukutty Tharamangalam, 57, died on the spot, Vince Mathew, 18, died at the Kannur Medical College Hospital, where he was rushed to for treatment.

According to locals, the accident took place around 10.40 a.m. Vince was in the driver’s seat and Mathukutty was found in the rear seat when people tried to rescue them from the well. Water had entered the car and people had to break the glass to pull out the father-son duo. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who arrived later, pulled the car out from the well.

Locals said the family had recently bought the car and the driver might have accidentally stepped on the accelerator. While they claimed that Vince did not have a driving licence, the police are yet to confirm that. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.