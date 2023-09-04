ADVERTISEMENT

Man slits throats of three daughters, hangs himself

September 04, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man hanged himself after slitting the throats of his three minor daughters near Pala. The deceased was identified as Jomon, a resident of Chettukulam colony near here.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. on Monday when Jomon, in an inebriated condition, attacked his three daughters, aged 13, 10, and 7 years, with a knife. The children fled to a relative’s house nearby even as Jomon escaped.

While the children were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, Jomon was found hanging from a window of the house a few hours later. According to the police, the youngest girl is still not out of danger.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused had parted ways with his wife a year and a half ago and had since been living with his daughters. A case has been registered.

(Suicide prevention helpline DISHA: 1056, 0471-2552056)

CONNECT WITH US