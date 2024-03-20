ADVERTISEMENT

Man slits estranged wife’s throat in broad daylight in Kochi, surrenders

March 20, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KOCHI

She was on her way to her workplace when Arshal reportedly picked up an argument with her, before allegedly slitting her throat

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old native of Mulavukad here allegedly tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat using a knife at AKG Road, near Koonamthai, Edappally, in Ernakulam district of Kerala on March 20 (Wednesday) morning.

Neenu, 27, who sustained critical injuries underwent surgery at Amrita Hospital here. Arshal, her husband, later surrendered at the Kalamassery police station.

The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. Neenu was on her way to her workplace when Arshal reportedly picked up an argument with her, before allegedly slitting her throat.

She ran into a nearby shop crying for help. Eyewitnesses said she was bleeding profusely. Those present near the site rushed her in an autorickshaw to the Kinder Hospital at Pathadipalam. She was later shifted to Amrita Hospital as she needed an immediate vascular surgery.

Living apart

K.T. Manoj, councillor of Puthuppalipuram ward where Neenu resides, said Neenu and her husband have been living apart for over a year. She was staying with her parents and was working at a private agency. The accused had entered into verbal exchanges with her on at least two occasions earlier, he said.

The Kalamassery police said the accused was being interrogated.

