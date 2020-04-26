Man shot dead after squabble

A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his 30-year-old neighbour after an altercation broke out between them over the burning of plastic waste at Pilicode in Kasaragod on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as K.C. Surendran, a daily wage labourer. According to locals, the accused, Sanal, a taxi driver, had an altercation with Surendran over the burning of plastic waste and refuse in the vicinity.

Both the families were allegedly on bad terms with each other over boundary issues.

The accused then allegedly fired his air gun, killing Surendran instantly.

Sanal later surrendered at the Cheemeni police station and was later handed over to the Chandera police.