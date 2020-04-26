Man shot dead after squabble

A 65-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his 30-year-old neighbour after an altercation broke out between them over the burning of plastic waste at Pilicode in Kasaragod on Sunday evening.
The deceased has been identified as K.C. Surendran, a daily wage labourer. According to locals, the accused, Sanal, a taxi driver, had an altercation with Surendran over the burning of plastic waste and refuse in the vicinity.
Both the families were allegedly on bad terms with each other over boundary issues.
The accused then allegedly fired his air gun, killing Surendran instantly.
Sanal later surrendered at the Cheemeni police station and was later handed over to the Chandera police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.