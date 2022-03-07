Man shoots brother dead, injures relative

Following dispute over sale of a family property

A man from Kanjirappally allegedly shot dead his brother and injured his brother-in-law around 4 p.m. on Monday following a property dispute.

The deceased was identified as Renju Kurian Karimbanal, a businessman from Mannarakkayam, near Kanjirappally. Mathew Scaria, brother-in-law of the deceased, sustained a bullet injury on his head and has been hospitalised.

The police arrested George Kurian, brother of the deceased, in connection with the incident.

The two brothers had a dispute over the sale of a family property by the accused, who has been into construction business.

Critical

“An altercation broke out between the brothers during a discussion to amicably settle the dispute and in a fit of rage, the accused took out his revolver and shot at his brother. Renju, who sustained a bullet injury on his head, died on the spot while Mr. Scaria, who tried to intervene, also sustained a bullet injury. He was rushed to the Government Medical College in Kottayam where his condition remained critical,” said an official.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had used a licensed weapon for the assault. The accused will be produced before a magistrate. Senior police officers, including Kottayam District Police Superintendent Shilpa Devaiah, visited the spot.