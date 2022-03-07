Kerala

Man shoots brother dead, injures relative

A man from Kanjirappally allegedly shot dead his brother and injured his brother-in-law around 4 p.m. on Monday following a property dispute.

The deceased was identified as Renju Kurian Karimbanal, a businessman from Mannarakkayam, near Kanjirappally. Mathew Scaria, brother-in-law of the deceased, sustained a bullet injury on his head and has been hospitalised.

The police arrested George Kurian, brother of the deceased, in connection with the incident.

The two brothers had a dispute over the sale of a family property by the accused, who has been into construction business.

Critical

“An altercation broke out between the brothers during a discussion to amicably settle the dispute and in a fit of rage, the accused took out his revolver and shot at his brother. Renju, who sustained a bullet injury on his head, died on the spot while Mr. Scaria, who tried to intervene, also sustained a bullet injury. He was rushed to the Government Medical College in Kottayam where his condition remained critical,” said an official.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the accused had used a licensed weapon for the assault. The accused will be produced before a magistrate. Senior police officers, including Kottayam District Police Superintendent Shilpa Devaiah, visited the spot.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2022 7:57:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/man-shoots-brother-dead-injures-relative/article65201847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY