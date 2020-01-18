Man severely injured after fall from bus in Wayanad

The Wayanad Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) suspended the licences of the driver and conductor of a private bus on Friday after a man and his daughter sustained injuries after they were allegedly pushed off the bus.

The licences of driver Vijeesh and conductor Latheesh were suspended by RTO Biju James as per the FIR.

According to the Meenangadi police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening when Joseph, 54, of Morkalayil in Kariyampadi and his daughter Neethu, 22, were travelling from Sulthan Bathery to Anpathinalam Mile near Meenangady in a private bus heading to Kalpetta from Sultan Bathery.

While Mr. Joseph alighted from the bus at Anpathinalam Mile, Neethu fell down as the driver reportedly moved the bus even before she got down. However, the girl escaped with minor injuries on her arm.

Later, when Mr. Joseph boarded the bus to question the reckless action of the driver, the conductor pushed him off the vehicle. His legs came under the rear wheels of the bus resulting in multiple fractures.

His knee cap was also crushed in the incident, the police said.

The duo were admitted to a private hospital at Meppadi in the district.

Meanwhile, the conductor and driver fled from the scene.

The accused are absconding after the incident. The police have registered a case.