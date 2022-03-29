Man sets himself on fire at girl’s house in Kozhikode

The girl, her brother, and sister-in-law sustained minor burns.

A native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode district set himself on fire at the house of a girl whose marriage was scheduled for April.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at Jathiyeri near Nadapuram. According to sources, Ponpatta Ratheesh, 42, an electrician, came to the house of the girl, which is around half a kilometre from his house. He scaled the wall of the two-storeyed building using a ladder to reach her room on the first floor. Ratheesh first broke open the door and set some things on fire in the room. When the neighbours raised an alarm after seeing smoke from the house, he came down from the terrace, drank petrol, poured the fuel over his body, and set himself on fire.

The girl, her brother, and sister-in-law sustained minor burns. They were treated at a hospital in Vadakara.

Suicide is not a solution to your problems. Thanal is a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact (0495) 2725555, 3279307, 2546111.