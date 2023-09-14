HamberMenu
Man sets ablaze son, grandson; both succumb to burns

He also tries to commit suicide, daughter in-law in critical condition 

September 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A man burned his 38-year-old son and 12-year-old grandson to death following a family feud at Mannuthy on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Joji, son of Kottekkadan Johnson of Chirakkakode, and his son Tendulkar, 12. Joji’s wife Liji, who suffered critical burn injuries, is battling for life in a hospital in Kochi.

The gruesome incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday. Police said Johnson poured petrol inside the room where Joji, Liji and their son Tendulkar were sleeping and set them ablaze.

Neighbours, who noticed flames emanating from the house, led the rescue operations and took Joji and family to the hospital. While Joji and Tendulkar succumbed to burns, Liji is in critical condition.

Johnson, who consumed poison after the incident, was later found on the terrace of the house in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital in Thrissur. He also suffered burn injuries.

According to the neighbours, Johnson and Joji used to have frequent altercations.

