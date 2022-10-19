Man sets ablaze differently abled son  

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 22:52 IST

Thrissur

Fahad, 27, a differently abled youth was set ablaze by his father Sulaiman at their house at Pattikkara, near Kecheri on Wednesday.

Fahad’s mother was not in the house at the time of incident. Fahad, who suffered 90 % burn injuries died at the Thrissur Medical College hospital. According to the police Sulaiman is mentally challenged. He also suffered burn injuries in the incident.

