Man sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for misbehaving with minor girl

February 20, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court has sentenced one person to imprisonment for three years and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for flashing a minor girl two years ago.

Special Judge Rekha R. pronounced the verdict against Shibukumar, 49, of Iranimuttom on Tuesday after finding him guilty of the crime.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident had taken place under the Fort police station on April 10, 2022. The accused, who had misbehaved with the child on multiple instances, had called her name from outside her house. He then flashed her when she looked outside the window. The incident had occurred in the presence of her grandmother and a neighbour.

The accused also used to threaten and hurl abuses at the child while she was on her way to her house from school. The prosecution examined 11 witnesses and presented 11 exhibits.

