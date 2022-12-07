Man sentenced to six years of RI in POCSO case

December 07, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Wednesday sentenced a 55-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for six years for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Kanjiramkulam a year ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan pronounced the verdict against Carlos of Lourdepuram at Kanjiramkulam. He was sentenced to imprisonment for two years’ each and a fine of ₹10,000 each under Sections 354A(1)(i) (sexual harassment through physical contact involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354A(1)(ii) (sexual harassment through demand or request for sexual favours) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11(ii) (sexual harassment by making a child exhibit his or her body or any part of the body so as it is seen by such person or any other person) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The sentences shall run concurrently.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan, the incident occurred on August 30, 2021 when the victim, who was then six-and-a-half-years old, was sexually harassed by Carlos who was hired by her grandmother to clean their house.

The prosecution presented 12 witnesses, 15 documents and three materials as evidence. The case had been investigated by Kanjiramkulam sub-inspector E.M. Sajeer.

