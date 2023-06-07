Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

June 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, sentenced a man to a total of six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl.

The man, identified as Sudheesh, has also been ordered to pay ₹25,000 as fine. The money will be given as compensation to the 15-year-old victim who is also his neighbour. As per the order issued by Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) special judge Aaj Sudarsan, the accused must undergo an additional year of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The accused was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment of three years and fined ₹20,000 under Section 7, read with Section 8, of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The sentences will run concurrently, the court order said.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on June 30, 2021. The girl had gone to the victim’s house to pick up her younger sister who was there watching television. As they were leaving, Sudheesh had grabbed her.

The girl had then informed her mother of the incident and the matter was reported to Childline. Subsequently, the Poojappura police registered a case. Special public prosecutor R. S. Vijay Mohan and R. Y. Akhilesh appeared for the prosecution.

