HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

Court asks him to pay ₹25,000 as fine, which will be given as compensation to the 15-year-old victim

June 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, sentenced a man to a total of six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl.

The man, identified as Sudheesh, has also been ordered to pay ₹25,000 as fine. The money will be given as compensation to the 15-year-old victim who is also his neighbour. As per the order issued by Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) special judge Aaj Sudarsan, the accused must undergo an additional year of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Concurrently

The accused was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment of three years and fined ₹20,000 under Section 7, read with Section 8, of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The sentences will run concurrently, the court order said.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on June 30, 2021. The girl had gone to the victim’s house to pick up her younger sister who was there watching television. As they were leaving, Sudheesh had grabbed her.

The girl had then informed her mother of the incident and the matter was reported to Childline. Subsequently, the Poojappura police registered a case. Special public prosecutor R. S. Vijay Mohan and R. Y. Akhilesh appeared for the prosecution.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.