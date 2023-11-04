Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minors

November 04, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - Kozhikode

A 72-year old man who was convicted for sexually exploiting two minor girls was sentenced to nine years rigorous imprisonment by the Nadapuram Fast-track Court.

Tharookkandy Damodaran, the convict in the case registered by the Perambra police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was also slapped with a fine of ₹55,000 on Thursday.

The incident leading to the arrest of the senior citizen took place on September 5, 2022. The accused sexually abused the two minor girls when they went to his shop to purchase groceries. As the survivors were backward community members, various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act had also been charged against the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was investigated by a team of police officers led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vishnu Pradeep. For prosecution, Special prosecutor Manoj Aroor appeared in the court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT