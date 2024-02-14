Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor boy

February 14, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in the school van was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment. He was also slapped with a fine of ₹1.75 lakh.

Judge K. Soman of the Additional District and Sessions Court for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children passed the verdict on Tuesday. The sentences shall, however, run concurrently.

The convict, identified as Akhil K.A., 31, of Udayamperoor, was the driver of the van. The court found him guilty of offences under IPC Sections 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and 377 (unnatural offences) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was sentenced to two years and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for offences under the IPC. The three counts of offences under the Pocso Act entailed sentences of 20 years’ each of rigorous imprisonment.

Judge Soman observed that the ‘obnoxious and gruesome’ act could not be tolerated on any account and hence the convict deserved no leniency. “The accused was engaged in transporting small children up to fourth standard, and the parents of the children were entrusting their children to the school van driver believing that he would look after their children till they returned home,” he observed.

The incident took place on the evening of November 28, 2019. According to the prosecution, the convict sexually assaulted the boy taking advantage of the fact that he was the last to be dropped on that day.

The victim’s mother had contacted the school headmistress after her son did not return home by the usual time of 4.30 p.m. The headmistress tried to contact Akhil who initially did not respond. Later, the headmistress informed the mother that the delay was due to traffic block. Immediately thereafter, Akhil also called her and gave the same reason for the delay.

The victim who reached home by 5.15 p.m. also cited the same reason though it later emerged that it was owing to the threat from the accused. The victim had since then fallen sick and had to be taken to hospital a few days later. He eventually disclosed his ordeal to his mother after she noticed injuries on his thighs. It also emerged that he had to endure another sexual assault previously by a worker who was engaged for the construction of a bathroom in his school.

The family lodged a complaint with the Udayamperoor police on December 6, 2019, and a first information report was registered on the same day. The accused was arrested the very next day. Then Udayamperoor Circle Inspector K. Balan conducted the probe and filed the chargesheet. The trial of the case, which started on July 26, 2023, was wrapped up on February 1, this year.

The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor P.A. Bindu and Adv. Sarun Mankara.

