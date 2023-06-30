Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for abusing minor

June 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday sentenced a 47-year-old man to a total of five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy. The man, identified as Binu alias Vrindan, hailing from Maranallur, has also been ordered to pay ₹25,000 as fine.

The money will be given as compensation to the 13-year-old victim. As per the order issued by Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge R. Rekha, the accused must undergo an additional three months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on June 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. The accused, who used to supply milk to the victim’s house, had grabbed and sexually assaulted the boy when he went to collect the milk. When he attempted the same the next day, the victim managed to escape. The victim had not revealed the incident to any of his family members. However, when his teacher noticed behavioural changes in the child during online classes and questioned him, the victim said that the milkman had tried to scare him.

The teacher informed the junior public health nurse at the primary health centre in Maranalloor. In counselling sessions with the nurse, the victim revealed that he was subject to sexual assault. The Medical Officer later informed the Maranalloor Police. Maranalloor SIs Ranjith Kumar J.R. and Thanseem Abdul Samad led the investigation. The prosecution led by special public prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan presented 19 witnesses and 20 material documents and four material objects during the trial.