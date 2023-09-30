ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife

September 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Saturday sentenced Azhoor native Santhosh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his wife.

Judge K. Vishnu pronounced the verdict after finding Santhosh guilty of murdering his wife Nisha in an incident that took place on October 27, 2011.

The court ruled that the fine amount would be paid to the couple’s daughter Saneesha. In addition, the District Legal Services Authority also been recommended to provide adequate compensation to her. A failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment for the convict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution led by M. Salahudeen proved that Nisha was murdered by Santhosh in the presence of Saneesha and a neighbour after she had complained against him to the police. On the fateful day, Santhosh, a chronic alcoholic, bludgeoned Nisha using an iron rod.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US