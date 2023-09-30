HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife

September 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Saturday sentenced Azhoor native Santhosh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for murdering his wife.

Judge K. Vishnu pronounced the verdict after finding Santhosh guilty of murdering his wife Nisha in an incident that took place on October 27, 2011.

The court ruled that the fine amount would be paid to the couple’s daughter Saneesha. In addition, the District Legal Services Authority also been recommended to provide adequate compensation to her. A failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment for the convict.

The prosecution led by M. Salahudeen proved that Nisha was murdered by Santhosh in the presence of Saneesha and a neighbour after she had complained against him to the police. On the fateful day, Santhosh, a chronic alcoholic, bludgeoned Nisha using an iron rod.

