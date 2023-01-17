Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife

January 17, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Tuesday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering his wife to marry another woman nearly ten years ago.

Judge K. Vishnu delivered the verdict against Joy Antony of Anad, near Nedumangad, who was found guilty for murdering his wife, Sunitha of Venkavila, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also sentenced to five years’ imprisonment under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. The sentences will run concurrently. A fine of ₹60,000 was also imposed on him, the default of which will lead to an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the incident took place on August 3, 2013. Sunitha was Joy’s third wife. He had plotted the murder in order to marry again for dowry.

Joy beat Sunitha using a shovel before setting her body ablaze. He later discarded the mortal remains by chopping it into parts. A sack containing the dismembered parts was found from a septic tank outside Joy’s house two weeks later.

The couple’s daughters, then aged seven and five, were witness to the murder. They had appeared to testify against their father in court. After they were rehabilitated in an orphanage after the traumatic incident, the children were adopted by a couple from Alappuzha.

Joy, who married for the fourth time after the incident, has five children in his four marriages. His second wife had testified against him during the trial.

While the investigation team led by the then Nedumangad Circle Inspector S. Suresh Kumar failed to establish beyond doubt that the corpse belonged to Sunitha, a prosecution plea turned instrumental in the court ordering a DNA analysis during which the DNA profiles obtained from the bones of the deceased matched with those of her daughters.

Experts of the State Forensic Science Laboratory had also been summoned for examination to prove the veracity of the finding.

The prosecution led by Mr. Salahudeen examined 24 witnesses and produced 35 documents and 23 exhibits in the court.