Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Published - June 13, 2024 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For murdering owner of the house where he was a tenant in 2012

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court IV on Thursday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering the owner of the house where he had resided 12 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge IV Aaj Sudarsan pronounced the verdict against Vinesh, alias Madan Vinesh, 38, of Thirumala for murdering Krishnankutty, 62, of Vilavoorkkal on December 13, 2012.

The accused was found guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The court imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the accused, the default of which would lead to additional rigorous imprisonment for one year.

The court ordered the jail superintendent to collect ₹1 lakh from the wages earned by Vinesh in jail. The amount will be handed over to the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation.

According to the prosecution led by additional public prosecutor P. Praveen Kumar, the accused rented a house owned by Krishnankutty at Kavalottukonam, near Vilavoorkkal, and was staying with his parents. Vinesh, a habitual offender, used to engage in altercations with his father and damage the property, prompting Krishnankutty to urge them to vacate the premises. Following this, the accused barged into Krishnankutty’s house and bludgeoned him using an iron pipe, who succumbed to the head injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital nine days later.

The accused was arrested by the Malayinkeezhu police.

