ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife

Published - May 31, 2024 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A fine of ₹8 lakh also imposed on man for murdering his wife in Peroorkada 12 years ago

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII on Friday sentenced one person to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹8 lakh for murdering his wife in Peroorkada 12 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Mohandas, 65, of Darshan Nagar in Kudappanakkunnu for murdering Nirmala, a retired government employee. The court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the couple’s sons Krishnadas and Vishnudas.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor Veni K., Mohandas, a Gulf returnee, was a drunkard and used to frequently fight with his wife demanding money to buy alcohol.

The incident had occurred on March 18, 2012 when both their sons were studying at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Mohandas assaulted Nirmala when she refused to give him money on the fateful day. He bludgeoned his wife using the leg of a wooden chair, shattering her skull. Following the incident, Mohandas called his children to admit his wrongdoing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sons inform the Kalamassery police, which soon alerted the Peroorkada police. Nirmala was found dead when the police reached their home. The prosecution examined 24 witnesses including the couple’s sons. Ten material objects and 15 exhibits were also presented at the trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US