Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife

A fine of ₹8 lakh also imposed on man for murdering his wife in Peroorkada 12 years ago

Published - May 31, 2024 09:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII on Friday sentenced one person to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹8 lakh for murdering his wife in Peroorkada 12 years ago.

Judge Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Mohandas, 65, of Darshan Nagar in Kudappanakkunnu for murdering Nirmala, a retired government employee. The court ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the couple’s sons Krishnadas and Vishnudas.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor Veni K., Mohandas, a Gulf returnee, was a drunkard and used to frequently fight with his wife demanding money to buy alcohol.

The incident had occurred on March 18, 2012 when both their sons were studying at the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Mohandas assaulted Nirmala when she refused to give him money on the fateful day. He bludgeoned his wife using the leg of a wooden chair, shattering her skull. Following the incident, Mohandas called his children to admit his wrongdoing.

The sons inform the Kalamassery police, which soon alerted the Peroorkada police. Nirmala was found dead when the police reached their home. The prosecution examined 24 witnesses including the couple’s sons. Ten material objects and 15 exhibits were also presented at the trial.

