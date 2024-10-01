GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to five years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which addresses cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against children, on Tuesday has sentenced one person to undergo rigorous imprisonment for five years and to pay a fine of ₹10,000 for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Special Judge Rekha R. convicted Shibu, 46, of Kalady, for aggravated sexual assault under Section 10 read with 9(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The default of the payment of the fine would lead to imprisonment for further two months.

According to special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident occurred at a shop on November 19, 2022, when the survivor, who was then aged 11 years old, was sexually assaulted by the accused.

The child who divulged the incident to his family, following which they lodged a complaint at the Fort police the same day.

The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and presented 17 documents. The case had been investigated by Assistant Commissioner (Fort) S. Shaji and Fort Sub Inspector Sajni T.M.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:42 pm IST

