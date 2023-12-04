HamberMenu
Man sentenced to double life imprisonment in POCSO case

December 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The fast-track Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a man to double life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl in Wayanad on December 4.

Special court judge K.R. Sunil Kumar found the accused, a relative of the girl, guilty in a case registered in 2019.

The accused was also ordered to pay a penalty of ₹5.10 lakh, apart from undergoing 65 years of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution case, accused had sexually abused the minor on various occasions from 2016 to 2019.

Special public prosecutor G. Babitha appeared for the prosecution.

