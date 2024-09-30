GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to double life imprisonment for murder

Published - September 30, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Principal district sessions judge K.T. Nissar Ahmed sentenced P. Hariharan to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,20,000 on him for the murder of Sunilkumar, a 35-year-old security employee at the Kannur KSRTC bus stand. Hariharan was also found guilty of attempting to kill P. Vinod Kumar, a 52-year-old bus driver who intervened during the violent incident.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 24, 2017, following a verbal altercation between Hariharan and Sunilkumar just two days earlier. During the assault, Hariharan used a cloth-wrapped bundle containing coconut as a weapon, leading to Sunilkumar’s death.

The second accused, B.K. Abdullah from Mangaluru, was absconding during the trial. The case against him is set to be heard later.

The prosecution witnesses included Bijumon P.P., scientific officer Sreeja, tahsildars C. Mahadevan and Lathakumari, and village officer Srikishore.

