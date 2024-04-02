Man sentenced to double life imprisonment for murder

April 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The additional sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday sentenced one man to double life imprisonment for murdering a youth in Vizhinjam 11 years ago.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan pronounced the verdict against Edwin, 39, of Pazhayappalli in Vizhinjam, in connection with the murder of Vizhinjam native Shyju in an incident that had taken place on April 25, 2013.

Edwin was found guilty of crimes under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and various provisions of Explosives Substances Act. He has also been imposed a total fine of ₹11.75 lakh.

The court also ruled that a compensation of ₹4 lakh be given to Shyju’s parents, and ₹1 lakh each to his two siblings.

One acquitted

The second accused in the case, Vinod Raj alias Appachi Baiju, 43, of Kalliyoor, was acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove his role in the crime.

According to the prosecution, Edwin had hatched the conspiracy with Vinod in order to avenge the death of his brother, who had committed suicide six months prior to the murder. Edwin’s brother had allegedly resorted to the extreme step after his relationship with Shyju’s sister broke down. Edwin had blamed Shyju for his brother’s death.

The crime had taken place near the Vizhinjam bus stand junction when Shyju was sleeping on a wooden plank in a shed. Edwin hurled an explosive, which he was allegedly provided by the second accused, at Shyju, who sustained grievous head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The duo fled the scene after purportedly creating a tense atmosphere and threatening other people in the area by wielding a sword. Chemical analysis had found the presence of highly explosive materials including potassium chlorate, aluminium powder and sulphur from the scene of crime.