 
Man sentenced to death for raping and murdering minor stepdaughter

Published - November 11, 2024 08:01 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Pathanamthitta on Monday (November 11, 2024) sentenced to death a Tamil Nadu native found guilty of raping and murdering his five-year-old stepdaughter in 2021. The death penalty was awarded to Alex Pandian, 26, of Thalukkupetti in Sivakasi.

Pronouncing the quantum of punishment, judge Jayakumar John also sentenced the convict to Rigorous Imprisonment of 25 years and imposed a total fine of ₹4.25 lakh. In case of default in fine payment, the convict shall serve an additional jail term of 33 months. If the convicts fails to pay the fine, it will be recovered from him through legal action.

The sentences shall run concurrently. The court has also directed to hand over half the fine amount to the victim’s mother. The court had earlier found Alex Pandian guilty of murder and rape of the victim and convicted him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [POCSO] Act, and Juvenile Justice Act

The girl, daughter of a couple based in Tamil Nadu, was found dead at their rented home near Kumbazha in 2021. According to the prosecution case, over 67 injuries were inflicted on the victim’s body. The convict, under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, had also subjected the girl to abuse several times.

