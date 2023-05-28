Man sentenced to 8 years’ RI for sexually assaulting minor

May 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Saturday sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for eight years and imposed a fine of ₹35,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl two years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan pronounced the verdict against Sudhi, 32, after finding the accused guilty under Section 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child less than 12 years) and Section 11(i) (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

He will have to undergo additional imprisonment for six months if he defaults the payment of fine. The court ordered the fine be given to the survivor as compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident occurred under the Venjaramoodu police station limits on February 18, 2021. The accused sexually abused the child, who was his neighbour, after she had come out of her house to urinate on the courtyard. Sudhi subjected the child to sexual assault after luring her to his house. The child was found captive in the neighbour’s house by her parents who went in search of her after noticing her absence.

The prosecution examined 19 witnesses and presented 18 documents and three material objects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.