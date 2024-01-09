Man sentenced to 7 years’ RI for sexually assaulting minor

January 09, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court has sentenced one person to rigorous imprisonment for seven years and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl nearly three years ago.

Special Judge Rekha R. pronounced the verdict against Muraleedharan, 65, of Karimadom Colony after finding him guilty of the crime under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident had taken place under the Fort police station limits on July 21, 2021. The survivor’s mother had entrusted the accused and his wife to babysit the child for a short while after she had been summoned by the police to secure the release of her husband, who had been detained in connection with another case.

The accused then sexually assaulted the child, who was then aged three-and-a-half-years-old. With the front door of the house remaining open, the incident was witnessed by a group of Kudumbasree workers who were present in the vicinity. They rescued the child and alerted the police who took the accused into custody. The statements of the survivor and her mother were subsequently recorded.

However, during the trial, the survivor testified in favour of the accused. This prompted the prosecution to cross-examine the child with the permission of the court. The child soon recounted her ordeal after being asked ‘leading questions’. Her mother was declared hostile after it came to light that she had sought to settle the case outside the court.

The prosecution examined 16 witnesses and produced 25 exhibits and two material objects.

