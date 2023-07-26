HamberMenu
Man sentenced to 65.5 years of rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

July 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A fast track special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Adoor on Wednesday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 65.5 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for abusing a minor girl.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, judge A. Sameer also imposed a fine of ₹3.55 lakh on the convict, identified as Sudheesh, a resident of Vadakkumuri near Parakkodu. He had earlier been sentenced to 45 years of RI by the same court in another case.

The convict had first preyed on the victim when she was a Class I student and continued to abuse her on several occasions till she reached Class VI. Having found him guilty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act, the court awarded him rigorous imprisonment for 65.5 years along with the fine. The convict will have to serve an additional jail term of 43 months in default of payment of the fine amount.

Along with its direction to hand over the fine amount to the survivor, the judge asked the Legal Services Authority to meet the expenses of her rehabilitation.

Special public prosecutor Smitha P. John appeared for the prosecution.

